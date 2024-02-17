Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,598 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.17% of Employers worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.