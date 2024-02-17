Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.24% of Brunswick worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 56.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brunswick by 52.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

