Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $291,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.85. 2,388,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,160. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

