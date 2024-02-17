LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.63. 2,895,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,096,000 after buying an additional 777,373 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.