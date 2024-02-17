LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.70. 1,869,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,226. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
