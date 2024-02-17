LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.70. 1,869,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,226. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

