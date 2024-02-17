M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MDC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $62.22. 1,207,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M.D.C.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.