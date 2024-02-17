Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.98. 64,447,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 88,892,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

