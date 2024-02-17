Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,679 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

