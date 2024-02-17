Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 424,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -119.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

