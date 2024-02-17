Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.
Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 424,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24.
Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -119.04%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
