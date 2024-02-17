Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

