Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on March 14th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

