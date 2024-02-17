Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $133.01 and last traded at $133.01, with a volume of 64683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.41.

The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Materion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,686,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $13,768,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

