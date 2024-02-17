Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Get Materion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTRN

Materion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.15. Materion has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Materion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.