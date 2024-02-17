Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Price Performance

LITM opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Snow Lake Resources Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

