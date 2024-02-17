MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBI. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MBIA stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

