MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.