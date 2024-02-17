Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Up 8.3%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 155,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 169,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mercury General Price Performance

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 1,259,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 603,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,299,000 after buying an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading

