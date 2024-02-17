Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,158.28 and its 200 day moving average is $976.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,295.97. The stock has a market cap of $583.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

