Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $5,522,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

