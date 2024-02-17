Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,119. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

