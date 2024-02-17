Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $238.60. 1,021,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $243.82.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

