Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.12. 2,084,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.