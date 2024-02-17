Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.46. 2,909,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $250.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

