Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,005. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

