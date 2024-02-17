Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $369.48. 2,410,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.92. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

