Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $538.64 and its 200 day moving average is $513.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

