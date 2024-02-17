Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,187. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

