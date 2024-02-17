Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $166.32. 5,245,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,572. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

