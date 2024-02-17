MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

MeridianLink Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,110.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673,423 shares of company stock worth $30,658,617 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

