Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

