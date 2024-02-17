Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.62. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 1,772 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MTAL shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.