MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

