Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 102,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 2,049,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.