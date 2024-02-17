Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TT traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $272.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.