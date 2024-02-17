Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 3,040 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $6,967,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $512.63. The company had a trading volume of 620,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $514.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.02. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

