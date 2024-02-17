Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $5.94 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,786. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,832,091 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

