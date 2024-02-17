Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $10.30 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,000. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.61.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

