Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $10.30 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,000. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources Price Performance
TECK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.