Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $13.45 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,446,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

