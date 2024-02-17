Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 109,505 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.68. 1,743,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,522. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

