Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,101,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.21% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 4,238,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,178. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

