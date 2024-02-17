Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 298,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.4 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

