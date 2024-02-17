Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

