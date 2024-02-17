Mizuho Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of DDOG opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a P/E/G ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

