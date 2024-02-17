MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $127.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,345,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

