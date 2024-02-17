Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,741,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

