monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.23.

MNDY stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.88.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

