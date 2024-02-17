monday.com’s (MNDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.23.

Shares of MNDY opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.88.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

