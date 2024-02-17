Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,359,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.76. 985,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.37. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

