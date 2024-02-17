MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 5.3%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.02 and last traded at $59.16. Approximately 129,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 361,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.30.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,770.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,770.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,066. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

