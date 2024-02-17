Morgan Stanley Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

